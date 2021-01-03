Top 10 world news: One year to Soleimani killing, Johnson on Scotland, and more

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was assassinated exactly one year ago today. The day saw widespread protests and mourning in Iran, Iraq and other West Asian countries. Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson said that Scottish independence referendum should be a 'once in a generation thing'. Harvard professor claims celestial objects are space garbage. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

A year of Soleimani killing: Protesters raise anti-US chants in Iran, Iraq, Syria





Qasem Soleimani was one of the most important military commanders responsible for rising Iranian influence in the region. His assassination was a huge blow to Iran's proxies and security apparatus

Boris Johnson says Scottish referendum should be 'once in a generation' thing





Referendum for Scottish independence was held in 2014. Scotland had voted to remain in the UK. However, in light of Brexit, demand for Scottish independence has risen again

China's new defence law expands power of its military headed by Xi Jinping





The new law, effective from January 1, weakens the role of the State Council, China's Cabinet headed by Premier Li Keqiang, in formulating military policy, handing decision-making powers to the Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high-command of the two million-strong People's Liberation Army (PLA) headed by Xi, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Sunday

Iran's allegations are 'nonsense', says Israeli minister





A year after Soleimani's killing: The operation, the method, and sanctions

Take a look at how the strikes were carried out and the aftermath



2 million planned to be vaccinated in Israel by end of January





Netanyahu's administration launched a fiery push on December 19 to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made by US-German pharma alliance.



Gunmen kill 11 miners in Balochistan





Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and poorest region and rife with insurgency and violence.

EU denounces conditions for hundreds of migrants in Bosnia





The migrants have been left homeless in freezing and rainy conditions since their camp near the northwestern town of Bihac burned down last month.

Three executed in Iran for 'terrorist' acts and murder





The three were executed early Sunday morning in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.



Neighbour's trash: Harvard professor claims celestial objects are space garbage





The professor also offers the physical appearance of the object as a proof for his claim