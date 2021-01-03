A year of Soleimani killing: Protesters raise anti-US chants in Iran, Iraq, Syria

January 3, 2021, marked completion of the assassination of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International airport in Iraq. Soleimani along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were among those killed in addition to other commanders.

Thousands of Iraqi mourners condemned the killing and raised anti-US chants near Baghdad airport. Similar protests were seen in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere. Thousands of black-clad mourners Saturday night converged at the spot near Baghdad's international airport where the US hit the two vehicles and killed Soleimani, Muhandis and eight other men. The drone strike was ordered last year by outgoing US President Donald Trump last year.

Qasem Soleimani was one of the most important military commanders responsible for rising Iranian influence in the region. His assassination was a huge blow to Iran's proxies and security apparatus.

The mourners gathered near Baghdad airport on Saturday night said they were honouring their "martyrs" and used strong words for the US. The site of Soleimani's assassination is still pockmarked by shrapnels.

"We tell America and the enemies of Islam that they can inflict the greatest sacrifices on us, but we will continue to resist despite the bloodshed," said Hashed supporter Batul Najjar.

The Hashed -- factions of which Washington has blamed for rocket strikes against its embassy and troops in Iraq -- has increasingly challenged Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, whom it accuses of having helped plot the drone strikes.

Soleimani's killing led to skyrocketing of tension between Iran and US who have been at odds for the much of Trump's presidency. As the first death anniversary approached the tension began rising again.

With more mass gatherings planned Sunday at Baghdad's central Tahrir Square, Ahmed Assadi, one of the leaders of Hashed's parliamentary bloc, vowed: "Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, we will go out by the millions to brandish your portrait on Tahrir".

In Pics | A year after Soleimani's killing: The operation, the method, and sanctions

Giant posters of Soleimani and Muhandis were hung up above the iconic square, which in late 2019 became the centre of large anti-government protests, from an abandoned building known as the Turkish restaurant.

Amid the tensions, Iraqis, and many in the wider region, are nervously watching for any signs of escalation before Trump leaves the White House on January 20.

Trump confronted decades-old foe Iran by withdrawing in 2018 from its nuclear deal with world powers and launching a "maximum pressure" campaign to further economically punish and isolate the country.

Trump recently tweeted that the US was hearing the "chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq", and warned that "if one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over."

In recent days, US B-52 bombers have flown across the region for the second time in less than a month but, in what some read as a sign of de-escalation, Washington has also reportedly ordered its Nimitz aircraft carrier to leave the Gulf.

There was a lot of muscle-flexing from Iran's side as well as the anniversary drew nearer.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami vowed on Saturday to respond to any "action the enemy takes", as he visited a strategic Gulf island.

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif even accused that Israel may try to provoke war by targetting US soldiers stationed in Iraq.

(With AFP inputs)