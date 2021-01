A year after Soleimani's killing: The operation, the method, and sanctions

Iran this week honours military commander Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated a year ago by arch-enemy the United States and is revered as a heroic warrior across the Islamic republic. Let's take a look at how the strikes were carried out and the aftermath:

How was the operation carried out?

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations arm, was carried out by a drone.

The mission was conducted "at the direction of" President Donald Trump, the Pentagon said.

Security sources said 10 people were killed in the strike that hit two vehicles on a road leading to Baghdad international airport.

Soleimani -- who was considered one of Iran's most powerful figures -- was traveling in one of those vehicles.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis -- the deputy chief of the Iraqi, largely pro-Iran, paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi -- was also killed.

