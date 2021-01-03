Neighbour's trash: Harvard professor claims celestial objects are space garbage

Avi Loeb, a Harvard professor, is claiming the shiny objects coming towards the Earth from space are not celestial objects or rock formations, but 'space garbage' being thrown in the atmosphere by aliens.

Loeb is the Chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy and says the shiny rocks coming from the space are proof that life beyond humans exists in this atmosphere.

The 'space garbage' was dropped by the aliens in 2017, according to professor Loeb's latest book 'Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth', and that object recently flew into our solar system and resembled a shiny rock.

He claims on September 06, 2017, an object from the Star Vega, a star located about 25 light-years away, the object entered our atmosphere and moved closer to the sun on September 09. the same object then flew past Venus at a speed of 58,900 miles per hour, then "moving swiftly toward the constellation Pegasus and the blackness beyond" and then inching towards the Earth on October 07.

The object labelled as 'Oumuamua' — which is Hawaiian for 'scout' — was a small 100-yard-long object and was the first interstellar object detected inside our solar system.

An interesting belief about this object is that some scientists believe this object is not bound by the sun's gravitational pull.

"What would happen if a caveman saw a cellphone?" Loeb asked in his book. "He's seen rocks all his life, and he would have thought it was just a shiny rock."

Loeb also explains in his book that the astronomers have concluded it reflected sunlight after every eight hours, giving them an opportunity to make a safe assumption that the object takes eight hours to complete a full rotation.

The professor also offers the physical appearance of the object as a proof for his claim. The object is almost ten times longer than its width, which is a rarity and thus proves Loeb's point that this object is not an ordinary space object.

"This would make ‘Oumuamua’s geometry more extreme by at least a few times in aspect ratio - or its width to its height - than the most extreme asteroids or comets that we have ever seen," he explained.

"Oumuamua was unusually bright. It was at least 'ten times more reflective than typical solar system [stony] asteroids or comets," he continued.

However, what gave the final nod to Loeb was the excess push away from the sun for the object.