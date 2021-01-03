Iran's allegations are 'nonsense', says Israeli minister

An Israeli minister on Sunday rubbished Iranian allegations that it would attack US troops in Iraq to spark a war in the region. Yuval Steinitz, Israeli energy minister said that the allegations amounted to "nonsense". He was speaking on Kan public radio. Sunday (January 3) marked the first anniversary of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani's assassination at the hands of the US in Baghdad.

Steinitz said that it was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes.

There was a lot of muscle-flexing from Iran in the run-up to assassination anniversary. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had tweeted on January 2 that Israel was "plotting" an attack on US troops stationed in Iraq to spark a war in the region.

"New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans—putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli. Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs." tweeted Zarif.

As Sunday marked completion of a year of Soleimani assassination, protests were observed in Iran, Iraq and other countries.

Qasem Soleimani was one of the most important military commanders responsible for rising Iranian influence in the region. His assassination was a huge blow to Iran's proxies and security apparatus.

The mourners gathered near Baghdad airport on Saturday night said they were honouring their "martyrs" and used strong words for the US. The site of Soleimani's assassination is still pockmarked by shrapnels.

"We tell America and the enemies of Islam that they can inflict the greatest sacrifices on us, but we will continue to resist despite the bloodshed," said Hashed supporter Batul Najjar.

The Hashed -- factions of which Washington has blamed for rocket strikes against its embassy and troops in Iraq -- has increasingly challenged Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, whom it accuses of having helped plot the drone strikes.

(With agency inputs)