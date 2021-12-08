Top 10 world news: Olaf Scholz becomes Germany's new chancellor and more

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was sworn in as German chancellor on Wednesday ending Angela Merkel's 16 years of conservative rule. A new report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has revealed that China is the world's biggest captor of journalists.

Ending Merkel era, Olaf Scholz becomes Germany's new chancellor

Scholz, 63, who served as vice-chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's outgoing government, got a clear majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

'Unprecedented campaign of repression': China is world's biggest captor of journalists

Accusing the country of conducting an ''unprecedented campaign of repression,'' the 82-page document highlights how China is violating its own international commitments to freedom of opinion and expression.

Bipin Rawat, his wife among 13 killed in helicopter crash

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying them crashed near a forest area in Coonoor in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Boris Johnson apologises for video but still denies Christmas party

Vowing ''disciplinary action,'' he has announced an internal probe of the leaked footage showing senior aides joking about a Christmas party.

Study demonstrates three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine neutralise Omicron variant

A preliminary laboratory study has revealed that three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine neutralises the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Scientists discover ‘stealth version’ of Omicron variant that is ‘harder to track’ using PCR tests

Scientists have discovered a ‘stealth version’ of the Omicron Covid variant that is difficult to detect using the standard lab tests, the Guardian reported.

For the first time in centuries, world’s population set to decline: Study

The world’s population is set to decline for the first time ever in the next century, a new study published in the Lancet journal has revealed.

Finland PM says ‘sorry’ for staying out clubbing after Covid exposure

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologised for going clubbing after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

Wildfires broke emissions records this year in these countries

Wildfires produced a record amount of carbon emissions in parts of Siberia, the United States and Turkey this year, as climate change fanned unusually intense blazes, the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said.

Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa becomes first Japanese tourist to visit International Space Station

The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector blasted off in a Soyuz spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.