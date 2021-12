The European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service has said wildfires produced a record amount of carbon emissions in parts of Siberia, the United States, and Turkey this year, as climate change fanned unusually intense blazes.

Wildfires emitted 1.76 billion tonnes of carbon globally in 2021, Copernicus said. This is equivalent to more than double Germany's annual CO2 emissions.

Let's take a look: