Boris Johnson apologises for video but still denies Christmas party

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued an apology for having a Christmas party during a lockdown last year.

Vowing ''disciplinary action,'' he has announced an internal probe of the leaked footage showing senior aides joking about a Christmas party.

However, despite apologising, Johnson denied that a party took place at Downing Street.

Also read | New video over Christmas party during lockdown in 2020 adds to UK PM Boris Johnson’s woes

"I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures," he said.

"I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused... and I apologise for the impression that it gives."

At the time of the Downing Street gathering, tens of millions of people across Britain were banned from meeting close family and friends for a traditional Christmas celebration - or even from bidding farewell to dying relatives.

Also Read: Letter showing UK PM’s role in animals’ evacuation from Kabul surfaces

Labour party leader Keir Starmer called Johnson ''a parody of a prime minister.''

According to him, "They (Conservative Party members) knew there was a party, they knew it was against the rules, they knew they couldn't admit it, and they thought it was funny."

"Does the Prime Minister think he has the moral authority to lead and to ask the British people to stick to the rules?" he asked.

During a raucous parliamentary question session, Johnson faced calls for his resignation from some opposition politicians.

Tory MP Roger Gale said, "This isn't a laughing matter."

Dominic Cummings, an ex-chief aide of Johnson, hundreds of kilometres to stay away from his London home during a lockdown.

(With inputs from agencies)