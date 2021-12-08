New video over Christmas party during lockdown in 2020 adds to UK PM Boris Johnson’s woes

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to be under immense pressure lately. The PM’s name has cropped up in one or the other controversy in recent months.

Now, a video of a staff laughing and joking over a party, which was held during Covid lockdown last Christmas in 2020, has surfaced to haunt the prime minister.

On Wednesday, Johnson was criticised by several people including politicians and media, over flouting of norms by the government when it is forcing others to follow it.

In the video, which has been aired by ITV, the then PM's press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen at a Downing Street rehearsal for a daily briefing in 2020.

Stratton was laughing and joking over how to explain the gathering at Downing Street during Covid-induced lockdown last Christmas while festivities like these were banned in the country.

Although UK ministers have been denying repeatedly about any violation of rules by the gatherings in late 2020, the Mirror newspaper said the PM spoke at a leaving party and that his team had organised a gathering of around 40 to 50 people.

In video, an adviser of PM asks Stratton, "I've just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night — do you recognise those reports?"

Stratton says, "I went home." She then laughs and smiles, and said, "Hold on. Hold on. Um. Er. Arh." Stratton appears to be confused about what to say.

