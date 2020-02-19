Top 10 World News of the day: Erdogan warns of offensive, Iran refuses to give black box and more!

Top 10 World News of the Day Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Here are the top 10 news stories that dominated the world arena.
Quarantined passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise liner Diamond Princess start disembarking
Hundreds of passengers started disembarking the quarantined cruise ship docked at Yokohama near Tokyo on Wednesday, after a controversial two-week quarantine. Read More
US Attorney General Barr mulling resignation over Trump tweets: Report
US Attorney General William Barr is mulling resignation over President Donald Trump's tweets about Justice Department investigations, according to a report in Washington Post. Read More
Trump commutes ex-Illinois governor Blagojevich's sentence, pardons seven others
US President Donald Trump on Monday commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor and pardoned Michael Milken, once considered Wall Street’s "junk bond king," along with six others, and commuted the sentences of another three people. Read More
SpaceX announces partnership to send four people into deep orbit
SpaceX announced its intention to send four people deeper into orbit than any private citizen before them, in a mission that could cost more than $100 million and take place by 2022. Read More
Turkey's Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, offensive 'matter of time'
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday talks with Russia on the conflict in Syria's northwestern Idlib province were far from meeting Turkey's demands and he said a military operation there was a "matter of time". Read More
Air strikes hit hospitals, camps in northwest Syria; 300 civilian casualties
Government airstrikes have hit hospitals and refugee camps in northwest Syria and killed about 300 civilians as President Bashar al-Assad's forces press an assault against the last rebel stronghold, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Read More
Dengue outbreak in Latin America as 12 die in Peru
The Latin American region has been hit by a severe dengue outbreak, with Peru reporting the latest victims of this pestilence. Read More
UK's new immigration plan designed to cut 'cheap Labour from Europe' sparks criticism
Britain's government on Wednesday faced a backlash over its new post-Brexit immigration plans, which are designed to cut "cheap Labour from Europe" in favour of high-skilled English speakers. Read More
Amsterdam considers banning tourists from cannabis cafes
Amsterdam is plagued by overflowing hordes of tourists and is considering a ban on visitors from cannabis-vending coffee shops, to balance the quality of life for locals and the demands of travellers. Read More
First baby born through new egg-freezing technique in France
A woman in France has given birth to a baby after her immature eggs were matured in a lab and frozen for use five years after she was left infertile by cancer treatment. Read More