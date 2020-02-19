Top 10 World News of the day: Erdogan warns of offensive, Iran refuses to give black box and more!

Quarantined passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise liner Diamond Princess start disembarking

Hundreds of passengers started disembarking the quarantined cruise ship docked at Yokohama near Tokyo on Wednesday, after a controversial two-week quarantine. Read More

US Attorney General Barr mulling resignation over Trump tweets: Report

US Attorney General William Barr is mulling resignation over President Donald Trump's tweets about Justice Department investigations, according to a report in Washington Post. Read More

Trump commutes ex-Illinois governor Blagojevich's sentence, pardons seven others

US President Donald Trump on Monday commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor and pardoned Michael Milken, once considered Wall Street’s "junk bond king," along with six others, and commuted the sentences of another three people. Read More

SpaceX announces partnership to send four people into deep orbit

SpaceX announced its intention to send four people deeper into orbit than any private citizen before them, in a mission that could cost more than $100 million and take place by 2022. Read More

Turkey's Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, offensive 'matter of time'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday talks with Russia on the conflict in Syria's northwestern Idlib province were far from meeting Turkey's demands and he said a military operation there was a "matter of time". Read More

Air strikes hit hospitals, camps in northwest Syria; 300 civilian casualties

Government airstrikes have hit hospitals and refugee camps in northwest Syria and killed about 300 civilians as President Bashar al-Assad's forces press an assault against the last rebel stronghold, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Read More

Dengue outbreak in Latin America as 12 die in Peru

The Latin American region has been hit by a severe dengue outbreak, with Peru reporting the latest victims of this pestilence. Read More

UK's new immigration plan designed to cut 'cheap Labour from Europe' sparks criticism

Britain's government on Wednesday faced a backlash over its new post-Brexit immigration plans, which are designed to cut "cheap Labour from Europe" in favour of high-skilled English speakers. Read More

Amsterdam considers banning tourists from cannabis cafes

Amsterdam is plagued by overflowing hordes of tourists and is considering a ban on visitors from cannabis-vending coffee shops, to balance the quality of life for locals and the demands of travellers. Read More

First baby born through new egg-freezing technique in France

A woman in France has given birth to a baby after her immature eggs were matured in a lab and frozen for use five years after she was left infertile by cancer treatment. Read More