US Attorney General Barr mulling resignation over Trump tweets: Report

US Attorney General William Barr is mulling resignation over President Donald Trump's tweets about Justice Department investigations, according to a report in Washington Post.

Barr has told people close to Trump about his concerns, but it was not immediately clear if Barr had told Trump directly, the Post added in a report.

"He has his limits," the newspaper quoted one person familiar with Barr's thinking as saying.

Barr may be sharing his position with people close to Trump in hopes the president gets the message and stops tweeting about the Justice Department’s criminal investigations, the Post said.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Tuesday he had total confidence in Barr, who last week said in an interview that Trump's tweeting habit had made it impossible for him to do his job.

"I do make his job harder ... I do agree with that," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One. "The attorney general is a man with great integrity."

Last week senior Justice Department officials withdrew an earlier sentencing recommendation for longtime Trump friend Roger Stone, who was found guilty in November of seven counts of lying to Congress, prompting upheaval within the department.

More than 1,000 former department officials have now called for Barr to resign.