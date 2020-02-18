Top 10 World News of the day: Coronavirus toll rises, Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo, and more

Coronavirus toll leaps past 1850 with 93 new deaths in China's Hubei province

As China battles the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll leapt past 1850 and more than 72,400 confirmed cases have now been reported across Mainland China. Read More

Leaked data says China detained Uighur muslims for beards, veils and internet browsing

China detained Muslim minority Uighurs for beards, wearing veils, visiting foreign countries and having "too many" children websites, according to a newly revealed database. Read More

Bolton hopes his book is not 'suppressed' by White House

John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, raised concern on Monday about his unpublished book being "suppressed" by the White House and suggested he should be able to respond to the president's tweets about him. Read More

Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo, air strikes under way

The Syrian army said on Monday it had taken full control of dozens of towns in Aleppo's northwestern countryside and it would press on with its campaign to wipe out militant groups "wherever they are found". Read More

Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to combat climate change

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday. Read More

German chemical firms to appeal against $265mn fine imposed by US court

German chemical giants Bayer and BASF will appeal against the fine of $265 million imposed upon them by a US court over a weedkiller produced by them. Read More

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets top EU officials ahead of proposals regulating AI

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met top European Union officials on a visit to Brussels, days before the bloc is expected to release new proposals on regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI). Read More

Doctors claim Julian Assange is being 'psychologically tortured'

A group of doctors and psychologists have claimed that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is being psychologically tortured, pending his extradition on espionage charges to the United States. Read More

Body work: Russia's 'biohackers' push boundaries

Gripping a scalpel, Vladislav Zaitsev makes an incision in the fold of skin between his client's thumb and index finger and pushes in a small glass cylinder. Read More

Former South African President Klerk says apartheid was not 'genocide' or a 'crime against humanity'

In a recent interview with South Africa's national broadcaster, former State President Frederik Willem de Klerk was asked to confirm whether apartheid - the legalised discrimination against non-white people - was a crime against humanity. Read More