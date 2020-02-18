As China battles the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll leapt past 1868 and more than 72,400 confirmed cases have now been reported from Mainland China.

According to the latest data from China's Hubei province, nearly 93 new deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile Bringing said that 1,868 have died due to the deadly virus while 1,807 new cases have also been recorded. A total of 72,436 cases of cornovirus recorded across Mainland China so far.

So far five deaths have been recorded outside Mainland China -- Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan, France and Taiwan.

According to reports, a Chinese general with a long record in biological warfare was sent to Wuhan in January to take over a secretive virus laboratory. This has fueled conspiracy theories about the origin of the deadly virus -- and if the epidemic is way linked to a medical laboratory researching COVID-19.

According to the report, a major general of the people's liberation army named Chen Wei took over the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The report also claims that this secretive virus laboratory is run by China's military.