Top 10 world news: Norway reimposes restrictions as virus cases surge in Europe and more

At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar province, a hotbed of Islamic State activity, officials said. The United States President Joe Biden might get an invite by Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is scheduled to take place in February next year.

Blast at mosque in Afghanistan; 3 killed, at least 20 injured

The blast, for which no group has yet claimed responsibility, underscores one of the many challenges facing the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, with the UN warning the country is also on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Biden to attend Beijing Winter Olympics? Xi is likely to invite US President

According to reports, the Chinese President is likely to extend his personal invitation to Biden when the two leaders will meet during a virtual summit.

COP26 summit: New draft uses weaker language for action against emissions

While retaining a central demand for countries to set tougher climate pledges next year, the draft uses weaker language than a previous one in asking them to phase out subsidies for the fossil fuels that are the prime manmade cause of global warming.

Russia accuses US of making 'aggressive moves' in Black Sea

Calling the activity by the US military ''aggressive,'' the Russian defence ministry said it ''posed a threat to regional and strategic stability.''

China's Singles' Day is losing its gloss amid tech crackdown and scrutiny

State-backed Securities Daily newspaper criticised ''The 'worship of turnover' is not only unsustainable in terms of digital growth but is also inextricably linked to chaos.''

Belarus bans Iraqis, Syrians and Yemenis from boarding incoming Turkey flights to curb migrant crisis

Belarusian state-run airline on Friday banned citizens from Iraq, Syria and Yemen from boarding incoming Turkey flights at the request of Turkish authorities amid a migrant standoff between Belarus and Poland.

Norway reimposes restrictions as virus cases surge in Europe

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr said coronavirus restrictions would be reinstated throughout the country due to a surge in virus cases.

Taiwan suspends 2nd dose Pfizer Covid vaccine for 12-17 olds over heart inflammation

Taiwan’s health minister Chen Shih-chung has said that they are suspending second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) Covid vaccine to children in the 12-17 age group amid concerns that it may increase the risk of myocarditis.

Kyle Rittenhouse case: Judge makes offensive anti-Asian joke during homicide trial

After facing backlash, Schroeder defended himself, saying he was ''referring to the supply chain backlogs caused by congestion problems in California ports.''

Thai King Vajiralongkorn arrives in Germany with 250 people and 30 poodles

According to reports, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn returned to Germany this week with his entourage of 250 members and had reportedly booked the entire fourth floor of a hotel in Munich as he arrived in the country.