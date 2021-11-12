Blast at mosque in Afghanistan; 3 killed, at least 20 injured

WION Web Team
Afghanistan Published: Nov 12, 2021, 03:43 PM(IST)

Afghan blast (file photo). Photograph:( Reuters )

Reports said the blast took place during Friday prayers.

A blast took place at a mosque in Spin Ghar area in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

Reports said the blast occurred during Friday prayers. At least three people were killed and 20 reportedly injured in the blast.

The imam of the mosque was also reportedly injured in the blast.

Local media reports say the death toll is likely to rise. The explosives were reportedly planted inside the mosque. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

(With inputs from Agencies)

