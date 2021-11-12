Norway reimposes restrictions as virus cases surge in Europe

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr said coronavirus restrictions would be reinstated throughout the country due to a surge in virus cases.

Although there won't be a lockdown, the Norweigian prime minister said people should get the third dose of the vaccine as he asked authorities to introduce the COVID-19 health pass.

Also Read: Greece faces fourth wave as Germany, Czech Republic battle virus surge

The development comes as Dutch PM Mark Rutte is set to announce a "partial lockdown" in the country. Europe is once again witnessing new coronavirus cases amid the winter even as reports said over 65 per cent of the population have received both doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said he give a "green light" on Sunday for a lockdown for those who are still unvaccinated due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

France and Germany have also witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. French President Macron had said on Wednesday that those over 65 would need booster shots in order to extend the validity of the health pass while adding that "we have not finished with the pandemic".

Watch: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Germany

At least six million people in France haven't received the vaccine as Macron appealed to them to get vaccinated and school children in the country were ordered to wear masks.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that coronavirus cases in Europe were on the rise including deaths.

Authorities in the Netherlands moved to close cinemas and restaurants as cases increased. The Netherlands has reportedly vaccinated over 82 per cent of the population including those over 12.

Also Read: Virus cases continue to surge in Britain

The country had lifted social distancing rules in September. Authorities reported over 16,300 COVID-19 cases on Thursday as efforts are being made to ramp up the vaccination drive as reports claimed unvaccinated people were increasingly being hospitalised.

(With inputs from Agencies)