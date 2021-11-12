Thai King Vajiralongkorn arrives in Germany with 250 people and 30 poodles

According to reports, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn returned to Germany this week with his entourage of 250 members and had reportedly booked the entire fourth floor of a hotel in Munich as he arrived in the country.

German media reports said the King arrived with his staff along with thirty poodles. Germany which has been battling the virus requires visitors from "high risk" countries to quarantine for at least five days.

Reports claimed the Thai King has a villa near Lake Starnberg in Tutzing in the Bavarian region. Last year during anti-government protests in Thailand demonstrators had demanded an investigation on whether the King exercised his powers from Germany as they marched to the German embassy in Bangkok.

UN Human Rights Council had recommended the Thailand government to amend the law which had declared criticism against the monarchy a criminal offence. Several students who had carried out protests last year have been charged under the law.

UN member nations including Germany, Canada, Belgium, Sweden and Switzerland had urged the country to review the law even as the US said it was "concerned by the expanded use" of the lese majeste law.

There were large scale protests last year against former army chief Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha's government calling for political reforms. The demonstrators demanded curbs on the power of the monarchy even as several protesting leaders were arrested.

The protests which took place amid the coronavirus pandemic drew large crowds as riot police clashed with demonstrators. PM Prayut however refused to quit even as protesters criticised the role of the monarch in the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)