Thailand celebrates its Teachers' Day with fresh protests

This year's Teachers' Day of Thailand was marked with a series of fresh protests against the current government of Prayut Chan-O-Cha, with the aim to highlight the "two sides" of the people in power in the country.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sticky situation
The protestors gathered outside Ministry of Education and piled stationery and bamboo sticks in front of the building as a sign of protest against the corporal punishment.
(Photograph:AFP)
Splash of colour
Protestors, mainly students, also splashed crimson paint in front of the Ministry of Education's building.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Relax the environment'
The protest was being unofficially led by The Bad Student group who are calling for cultural change, a curriculum overhaul, and a relaxation of rules governing everything from hairstyles to skirt lengths.
(Photograph:AFP)
Painful relationship
Students also claimed that while the relationship between teachers and students has its good sides, there are more sides that harness a student's safety, due to excessive strictness which is often led by corporal punishment and harassment.