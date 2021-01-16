Thailand celebrates its Teachers' Day with fresh protests

Thailand marked its Teachers'Day this year by protesting against the strictness and corporal punishment that the students are increasingly be subjected to in the recent times

'Two sides of government'

This year's Teachers' Day of Thailand was marked with a series of fresh protests against the current government of Prayut Chan-O-Cha, with the aim to highlight the "two sides" of the people in power in the country.

(Photograph:AFP)