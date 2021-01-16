Thailand celebrates its Teachers' Day with fresh protests

Thailand marked its Teachers'Day this year by protesting against the strictness and corporal punishment that the students are increasingly be subjected to in the recent times

'Two sides of government'

This year's Teachers' Day of Thailand was marked with a series of fresh protests against the current government of Prayut Chan-O-Cha, with the aim to highlight the "two sides" of the people in power in the country.

(Photograph:AFP)

Sticky situation

The protestors gathered outside Ministry of Education and piled stationery and bamboo sticks in front of the building as a sign of protest against the corporal punishment.

Splash of colour

Protestors, mainly students, also splashed crimson paint in front of the Ministry of Education's building.

'Relax the environment'

The protest was being unofficially led by The Bad Student group who are calling for cultural change, a curriculum overhaul, and a relaxation of rules governing everything from hairstyles to skirt lengths.

Painful relationship

Students also claimed that while the relationship between teachers and students has its good sides, there are more sides that harness a student's safety, due to excessive strictness which is often led by corporal punishment and harassment.

