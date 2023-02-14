Top 10 world news: Nikki Haley says will run for US president in 2024, China's Xi meets Iran's Raisi, and more

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Republican governor and Donald Trump’s then-ambassador to the United Nations, on Tuesday announced that she will run for the president in 2024. In other news, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that Iran nuclear issue needs to be resolved early and applauded the “solidarity” shared between the two countries as he met Islamic republic's President Ebrahim Raisi as the latter began his three-day visit. Finally, Tata-group owned Air India on Tuesday announced that it will purchase 250 aircraft from Airbus.

Notably, she is the first Republican to officially challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

The announcement made through a video shared on her official Twitter handle marks the about-face of the American diplomat who had expressed her unwillingness two years ago to challenge for former boss for the 2024 bid.

In the first state visit of an Iranian president to China in the last 20 years, Raisi was accompanied by a large trade and finance delegation. On the red carpet, Raisi was greeted by Xi.

"In the face of the current complex changes in the world, times, and history, China and Iran have supported each other (and) worked together in solidarity and co-operation," said Xi said, as per the state broadcaster CCTV.

The European Union parliament has voted in favour of imposing a ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2035. In other news, the European Union on Tuesday added Moscow to its tax haven blacklist. The European bloc in a statement said that Russia's 2022 tax legislation had failed to allay concerns over its opaque treatment of the tax affairs.

The deal which is worth more than $50 million is reportedly Air India's first aircraft purchase in around 17 years and is also the first order under the ownership of Tata Group. The deal, as per N Chandrasekaran, the company's chairman, is aimed at transforming the former national carrier, as well as expanding its operations.

The online recruitment-offering site, LinkedIn, is now facing layoffs, cutting down the number of employees working in the recruitment team. The cloud of Layoffs 2023 is now hovering on the heads of the employees working at LinkedIn.

For the first time in almost a decade, the Sudanese court has sentenced three men to hand amputation for stealing. All three men in their 20s were convicted of stealing gas cylinders in Omdurman, Guardian reported.

Following the deadly earthquake-hit in Turkey and Syria, several thousand have died and tens of thousands have been injured. Rescue operations are underway.

In the last few days, three miraculous rescues have occurred including a mother-son duo, a nine-year-old boy and a girl saved after several hours.

US motor giant Ford plans to cut 3,800 jobs across Europe, including 1,300 in the UK and 2,300 in Germany, as it positions to switch to the production of a smaller range of electric vehicles.

