Job-providing platform, LinkedIn, sacks employees from its recruitment team

The online recruitment-offering site, LinkedIn, is now facing layoffs, cutting down the number of employees working in the recruitment team. The cloud of Layoffs 2023 is now hovering on the heads of the employees working at LinkedIn.

According to the reports, Microsoft's plan to lay off around 10,000 employees is now knocking on the doors of LinkedIn. The Information published a report announcing that employees have been laid off in the recruitment department of LinkedIn on Monday (February 13).

The report further stated that Microsoft has confirmed layoffs in LinkedIn. Microsoft spokesperson said that they have handed pink slips to certain employees. However, the number of employees who have been impacted by the layoffs in LinkedIn has not been confirmed as of yet.

Hiring has also been slowed by LinkedIn, as per The Information's report.

No layoffs planned

In November 2022, a freeze in hiring was announced by the employment-based social networking website.

LinkedIn's Chief Executive Ryan Roslansky, while speaking to CNBC-TV18 in November 2022, had stated that they had no plans for layoffs however a hiring freeze would be implemented by them in certain verticals.

However, 2023 didn't turn out as per the stated plans as 10,000 employees were impacted by Microsoft's layoffs, the ripples of which also touched LinkedIn's shores. The layoffs carried out in Microsoft this year also impacted employees working for GitHub, Azure and Metaverse.

Employees announce end of employment

Meanwhile, a few employees took to the platform to announce their end of employment with the company. LinkedIn's ex-staff member Nicole Zawacki (who was employed as "diversity, inclusion and belonging sourcing lead") wrote that it will take a "little time" for her to process.

"Today I'm taking a little time to myself to process, but if anyone has any positions within Talent Acquisition or your Diversity team, or know of someone who does, I would sincerely appreciate any advice,” Zawacki posted.

Another employee Melanie Quandt, who was handed the termination letter a week ago, said she is "super disappointed with the small benefits and severance offered," and added that it would take a lot to "trust an employer again”.

In her post, Quandt stated, "Never lost a job in my 25 years in my career ... super disappointed with the small benefits and severance offered. Feeling awful for all of us that were impacted. It will take a lot for me to trust an employer again."

