Turkey-Syria earthquake: Mother-son duo, two others among miraculous rescues from rubble

Following the deadly earthquake-hit in Turkey and Syria, several thousand have died and tens of thousands have been injured. Rescue operations are underway.

In the last few days, three miraculous rescues have occurred including a mother-son duo, a nine-year-old boy and a girl saved after several hours.

A mother and her newborn baby were rescued from the rubble of her quake-hit home twice a week. A paediatrician told BBC that Dima was treated for a lower limb injury, while her baby was in critical condition, suffering from severe dehydration and jaundice.

She was discharged from the hospital once again and is living in a tent along with her husband, Abdul Majid, and their nine nieces and nephews. She has been travelling to Afrin to visit her son Adnan in the hospital every day.

Dima was seven months pregnant last Monday when the earthquake hit her house in Jindayris to fall down.

She suffered minor injuries and later gave birth to a boy.

Similarly, a young girl named Miray in southern Turkey was saved from the rubble after 178 hours or seven and half days in Adiyaman.

Miray was attached to a stretcher and carried away by the rescue workers.

Local media is currently working to find her older sister.

A video was circulated which showed rescue workers cheering and chanting "God is great" as she was lifted out.

Several others were saved on Monday including a boy, named Aras, nine, who was trapped for 105 hours in quake rubble in Kahramanmaras. People call this rescue one of Turkey's miracles.

He was brought into the intensive care unit as his body temperature dropped to 28 degrees Celsius ( 82 Fahrenheit).

Health officials claimed that he had swollen feet and is making a good recovery.

As per reports, his mother has also survived but hasn't seen her since the quake hit their home. She is being treated at another hospital in the city.

(with inputs from agencies)