Latest news updates LIVE | EU Parliament votes to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2035
Story highlights
Latest news updates LIVE: The European Union parliament has voted in favour of imposing a ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2035. In other news, the European Union on Tuesday added Moscow to its tax haven blacklist. The European bloc in a statement said that Russia's 2022 tax legislation had failed to allay concerns over its opaque treatment of the tax affairs. Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday summoned Beijing's envoy to express "serious concern" after a Chinese security vessel was accused of using a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat.
Follow WION for all the latest world developments
"We are closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India," UK govt sources said.
Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina Governor and Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, announced Tuesday that she’s running for president.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday announced that the country will ramp up ammunition production in light of Russia's increased offensive in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of a two-day NATO Defense Ministers meeting, Pistorius pointed out Russia's increasing efforts to "regain the initiative in the Donbas."
The defense minister called the “issue of air defense and ammunition supply“ much “more important than fighter jets”.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday summoned Beijing's envoy to Manila to express "serious concern" after a Chinese security vessel was accused of using a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat.
In the latest series of measures taken against Russia since the invasion of Ukraine last year, the European Union on Tuesday added Moscow to its tax haven blacklist.
The European bloc in a statement said that Russia's 2022 tax legislation had failed to allay concerns over its opaque treatment of the tax affairs of international holding companies.
"In addition, dialogue with Russia on matters related to taxation came to a standstill following the Russian aggression against Ukraine," the European Council said.
The European Union parliament has voted in favour of imposing ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2035.