China's Xi meets Raisi, calls for Iran nuclear issue's early resolution

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that Iran nuclear issue needs to be resolved early and applauded the “solidarity” shared between the two countries as he met Islamic republic's President Ebrahim Raisi as the latter began his three-day visit.

In the first state visit of an Iranian president to China in the last 20 years, Raisi was accompanied by a large trade and finance delegation. On the red carpet, Raisi was greeted by Xi.

"In the face of the current complex changes in the world, times, and history, China and Iran have supported each other (and) worked together in solidarity and co-operation," said Xi said, as per the state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi also said that his government will continue to "participate constructively" in talks for resuming negotiations on the Iran nuclear agreement's implementation.

Iran's uranium enrichment programme was limited by a 2015 nuclear agreement which made it difficult for the country to develop nuclear arms. Iran had claimed that it was developing nuclear arms for peaceful reasons.

Both nations have been facing pressure from Western nations over their stand on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as strict sanctions have already been issued by the United States against Iran because of its nuclear programme.

China "supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national dignity... and in resisting unilateralism and hegemonism", Xi was quoted as saying by CCTV.

Beijing also "opposes external forces interfering in Iran's internal affairs and undermining Iran's security and stability", and will continue to "promote the early and proper resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue", stated the Chinese leader.

"No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran", President Xi said.

As per CCTV, both nations signed various documents of bilateral co-operation in the fields of environmental protection, disaster relief, agriculture, trade, tourism, health, culture and sport.

(With inputs from agencies)

