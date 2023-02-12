WATCH | 'Death to the Islamic Republic': Hackers take over Raisi's revolution anniversary speech

On Saturday, the Islamic Republic marked the Iranian revolution's 44th anniversary with state-organised rallies, as President Ebrahim Raisi's televised speech was briefly interrupted by anti-government hackers.

Raisi, who is being called out by young protesters to step down, asked the “deceived youth” to repent so that the supreme leader of Iran can pardon them.

Speaking to the crowd gathered at Tehran's expansive Azadi Square, he said that if that is the case then “the Iranian people will embrace them with open arms”.

For almost a minute, the hackers interrupted his live televised speech on the internet as a logo of the anti-government hackers displayed on the screen, who goes by the name of “Edalate Ali (Justice of Ali)”. In that one minute, a voice shouted in the background “Death to the Islamic Republic.”

On the eve of the anniversary, fireworks were shown by the state media as part of the celebrations sponsored by the government as people were seen chanting "Allahu Akbar! (God is Greatest!)".

However, many people were heard shouting “Death to the Islamic Republic” and "Death to the dictator!” in the videos shared on social media.

Live footage of state rallies was aired on Saturday by the government television. In the capital city, an anti-submarine cruiser, drone, domestic-made anti-ballistic missiles, and other military equipment were displayed as part of the celebrations.

“People have realised that the enemy’s problem is not woman, life, or freedom,” said Raisi in the live televised speech at Azadi Square in Tehran, as he referred to the signature slogan of protesters.

WATCH | Activists say 'death to Islamic Republic' in video

“Rather, they want to take our independence,” he stated.

Chants of “Death to America” repeatedly interrupted his speech as the crowd also chanted “Death to Israel.”

Raisi said that the “enemies” are promoting “the worst kind of vulgarity, which is homosexuality”.

Iran was swept by nationwide protests after the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody in September 2022 after she was detained by the morality police for not following the strict Islamic dress code.

