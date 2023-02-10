WATCH | Iranian women, released out of jail, chant anti-regime slogans outside prison complex

A number of prominent Iranian women activists and journalists were released from Tehran's Evin prison on Thursday. Soon, a video showing the just-released women prisoners chanting defiant slogans began making rounds on social media. The women, in the viral video, can be heard chanting, "Dictatorial regimes must be toppled", and, "Women, life, freedom."

"If bravery had a face," wrote Afghanistan-based analyst Habib Khan on Twitter while sharing the video. "These brave Iranian women just got off the jail and started chanting against the dictator in front of the prison," he added.

If bravery had a face. These brave Iranian women just got off the jail and started chanting against the dictator in front of the prison. #IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/CHg5PSdlHs — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) February 10, 2023 ×

"Incredible bravery," reacted a Twitter user. "Damn (sic), Step out of prison and keep on with the struggle. "

"Iranian women in Iran are the leaders of this Iran Revolution," wrote another user.

"These are our brave, beautiful, strong, and resilient women. IR (Islamic Revolution) regime, look at them and know your days are numbered," wrote a third user.

Media based outside Iran said a total of seven women were released, while Iran continues to press a crackdown against protests that erupted in September.

It was not immediately clear if the releases were linked to an announcement by the Iranian office of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that he had agreed to pardon a large number of convicts, including those detained over the protests.

Iranian authorities have arrested thousands since nationwide protests broke out following the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old ethnic Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress rules for women.

Women still detained include prize-winning rights defender Narges Mohammadi, the two journalists who helped expose the Amini case, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, as well as foreigners including German national Nahid Taghavi and French academic Fariba Adelkhah.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE