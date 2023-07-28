Top 10 world news: Niger general declares himself president, 2024 US presidential campaign, and more

The head of Niger's presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tiani, on Friday, appeared on state television to defend this week's military coup, reiterating that the soldiers in the country had acted to safeguard national security. In other news, As per a British media report, Indian immigrants who entered the UK illegally were advised by the country’s lawyers to pretend to be a part of the Khalistan movement and apply for asylum in Britain under false human rights claims.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The chief of the Presidential Guard has been named "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland," a statement said, with elected President Mohamed Bazoum detained by army putschists since Wednesday morning.

A "shots fired" call from Tesla factory in Austin, Texas, as per reports, has proven to be a false alarm. On Friday, it was reported that Elon Musk's Tesla Giga Factory was in the grip of an active shooter situation. Pictures circulating on the internet showed workers standing outside the massive factory.

A British media report claims that Indian immigrants who enter the United Kingdom illegally were advised by the country’s lawyers to pretend to be a part of the Khalistan movement and apply for asylum in Britain under false human rights claims. The report has since prompted the UK watchdog for solicitors to investigate legal firms and individuals suspected of breaching the rules.

Former US president Donald Trump has said that he would continue his 2024 presidential campaign even if he is sentenced and convicted in various charges against him.



India and Britain may sign a free-trade agreement (FTA) this year since both nations have reached a consensus on broader structure of the deal, said Reuters citing a top trade ministry official.

England’s Stuart Broad has scripted history against Australia on Day 2 of the final Ashes Test as the hosts gained control of the contest. Playing in his 167th Test match, Broad became the first bowler to scalp 150 wickets against Australia in the Test format on Friday, July 28. He had previously broken the record of Ian Botham to become the highest-wicket taker against Australia.

A recent report by a publication run by an exiled Russian journalist has revealed disturbing information about Prigozhin, whose personal life has for long remained an enigma.

The Russian military claimed to have shot down two Ukrainian missiles, on Friday (July 28), over the southwestern city of Taganrog near the border with Ukraine and a second one near the city of Azov. Over a dozen people were reported injured in Taganrog, said the regional governor, which Moscow claimed was after it intercepted a missile over the city.

United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden admitted to a federal judge on Wednesday that he received around $600,000 from a company that was backed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which in a way contradicted claims made by his father earlier that no one in his family had ever “made money from China.”