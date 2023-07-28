Virgins, vitality and penile implants: Shocking report uncovers Wagner chief's harem of young girls

Yevgeny Prigozhin, or as he is most popularly known, the Wagner chief, is a man whom, at this point, everyone knows. He is the chief of Russia's most dangerous mercenary force, Putin's one-time confidant and now, a rebel.

Now, a recent report by a publication run by an exiled Russian journalist has revealed disturbing information about Prigozhin, whose personal life has for long remained an enigma.

The Insider which is run by Roman Dobrokhotov in a recent report, has revealed shocking details about the mercenary boss' bedroom habits. Reportedly, he is very fond of having sex with young girls and virgins.

Here's all you need to know

How did the information come to light?

The Insider talked to a Russian woman identified only by the pseudonym 'Masha' who told the publication that when she was 18-years-old, she sold her virginity to Prigozhin, who at the time was 62-years-old.

Masha, who was paid 40,000 roubles or around $623 for the act, revealed that before his downfall, the Wagner chief kept a rotating harem of young girls at his beck and call.

The girls are reportedly housed in rooms at the Solo Sokos Hotel in St. Petersburg. Masha also shed light on the many eccentric habits of the man who was once known as Putin's Chef.

Reportedly, he has sex with girls just a little over 18 years of age without using a condom, as he has an obsession with exchanging bodily fluids with the young girls. This, he believes, enhances his "vitality".

This information has reportedly been corroborated by a representative of a Russia-based sex workers' union.

Masha shared that she was introduced to Prigozhin's harem by a girl she met in a hospital.

An obsession with virgins

Virgins, or "shampoo" as he has dubbed them after the disposable product bottles available in hotels, "prolong his youth" believes Prigozhin.

He allegedly even has a system in place to verify their virginity.

Masha told the Insider that she was sent to the Sogaz clinic by the Wagner chief's pimp. The clinic, as per a Daily Mail report, has been linked to Russian President Putin's elder daughter Maria Vorontsova and is known to treat "Special VIPs" like Prigozhin.

"She said I had to go to the clinic to have my virginity checked. I was sent to the Sogaz clinic, right there on the other side of Nevsky Prospekt."

"At the reception desk, you had to say a password: 'women's sports'," Masha told the publication. This password was reportedly a code that indicated that the girl was there to have their hymen inspected for Prigozhin.

Once that was confirmed, she was sent to the Solo Sokos Hotel on Vasilyevsky Island on the western side of St. Petersburg.

She said it seemed "like there were always rooms reserved for him and the girls, and there were always people who supervised them."

"There were girls, not virgins, whom he paid 5,000 roubles ($78) for sex. They were the ones who told me that it was Prigozhin. They hadn't seen him for several days."

Penile implants

Masha also revealed that the Wagner chief had some kind of 'spherical' penile implants, which are painful for the girls. Once the deed was done, Prigozhin left the girl 100,000 roubles, which were to be divided between her and the pimp.

"Everything was very fast. He has a very small penis, in which there were some kind of balls embedded under the skin. He just left the money in a pile on a chair. It was 100,000 (roubles). I had to take 40,000 for myself, 60,000 was for the pimp."

As per the report, Masha was just one of the many young women kept ready for Prigozhin to use and "toss them away."

(With inputs from agencies)

