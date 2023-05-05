Explained | From hotdog seller to Putin's chef, all you need to know about Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russian mercenary Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday threatened to pull his frontline troops out of Bakhmut. In a series of scathing videos, the Wagner chief blamed Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov for "tens of thousands" of killed and wounded Russian fighters in Ukraine. Ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive, Prigozhin's extraordinary attack on military chiefs, as per AFP, has exposed a deep rift in Russian ranks.

Vowing to hold the generals to account for their failure to provide his fighters with sufficient ammunition, the paramilitary leader said: "For the tens of thousands killed and wounded, they will bear responsibility in front of their mothers and children, I will achieve that."

"Their unprofessionalism is destroying tens of thousands of Russian guys and that is unforgivable," he added.

Here's all you need to know about Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his anger at Russian generals. Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin? Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin is a Russian oligarch and a confidant of President Vladimir Putin, who is often called "Putin's chef."

His nickname stems from the fact that he owns restaurants and catering companies that provide services for the Kremlin.

The Wagner chief started his career as a petty criminal and even spent a decade behind bars for crime. Released from jail in 1990, he started selling hotdogs and before long owned a chain of supermarkets, before opening a restaurant called the Old Customs House which became one of Putin's favourite haunts. Prigozhin and Putin As per the Guardian, the Wagner chief and the Russian President met back when Putin was deputy mayor of St Petersburg, serving under the-then mayor, Anatoly Sobchak.

Putin was reportedly a frequent patron of Prigozhin's restaurant, Old Customs House, on St Petersburg's Vasilievsky Island; even after ascending to the post of Russian President, he would often take his guests to the restaurant, which by then had been turned into a floating restaurant.

He would soon go on to win contracts and cater for major government events through Concord, a holding company he had set up back in the 1990s. Next, he would win giant government supply contracts worth billions of roubles to provide food to Moscow’s schools and eventually the army.

In 2014, he founded Wagner to support Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

As Prigozhin describes it: "I cleaned the old weapons myself, sorted out the bulletproof vests myself and found specialists who could help me with this. From that moment, on 1 May 2014, a group of patriots was born, which later came to be called the Wagner Battalion."

"I am proud that I was able to defend their right to protect the interests of their country," he added in the September 2022 statement, posted by his catering company, Concord. The Wagner Group Prigozhin controls a network of influential companies and is the founder of the Russian state-backed mercenary company Wagner Group.

The group, as per the Business Insider report, has played a significant role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and was reportedly deployed to assassinate Ukrainian leaders. As per Russian media outlet Mediazona, the Wagner group has also been recruiting prisoners for frontline combat.

Wagner Group's ranks according to Western intelligence estimates have ballooned to about 50,000. This includes tens of thousands of ex-prisoners recruited from jails around Russia, often personally by Prigozhin.

The group has been accused of committing human rights abuses in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Central African Republic, Sudan and Mozambique.

As per a report by Polygraph, Prigozhin also controls three companies that have been accused of interference in the 2016 and 2018 US elections. For the alleged influencing of elections, Prigozhin, along with six other individuals was even (re) designated under the Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons List (SDN). Prigozhin’s anger at Russian generals The Wagner chief in a series of scathing videos has threatened to pull out his troops from Bakhmut.

"I will pull out Wagner units from Bakhmut because, in the absence of ammunition, they are facing a senseless death," said Prigozhin in a recently released video statement. He added that he was now expecting a plan from the military on how to implement the withdrawal.

As per AFP, while Prigozhin has made similar threats to pull out in the past, the emotive language and the scathing personal criticism of the leaders of Russia's campaign in Ukraine were unprecedented.

The Wagner chief claims that Russian generals are "withholding" ammunition urgently needed by his men. In February of this year, he had even termed the withholding of munition supplies as "treason".

Previously, in December 2022, he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of cutting him off completely and said that he has been unable to get through to anyone at the Kremlin.

On his Telegram channel, he said, "To get me to stop asking for ammunition, all the hotlines to offices, to departments etc., have been cut off from me. But the real humdinger is that they’ve also blocked agencies from making decisions [related to Wagner]."

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE