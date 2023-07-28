'Active attacker' situation at Elon Musk's Tesla factory in Texas; workers evacuated

Tesla factory in Austin, Texas, as per reports, is in the grip of an active shooter situation. Pictures circulating on the internet show workers standing outside the massive Tesla Giga Factory.

Amid rumours of a gunman, the workers have been ordered to evacuate. They have also received an email about an "active attacker," the message advises them to "take cover and stand by for further details."

The alert has been shared on Twitter by a journalist working with a local news site, KVUE. It reads: "There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details."

As per the news outlet, police has arrived on the scene and instructed the workers to leave.

"Everyone needs to leave right now!"

NEW: police just arrived and said “Everyone needs to leave right now!” Workers started running. pic.twitter.com/3uvUNzNzyu — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) July 28, 2023 ×

Talking to the KVUE, Travis County Sheriff said that they are clearing the building and are yet to hear gunshots or anything that could substantiate reports of a shooter.

"In the process of clearing the building, not hearing any gunshots, no casualties, nothing to substantiate a shooter at this time."

The Mirror reports that around 5am local time, around the same time Tesla factory workers received the warning email, the road known as "Tesla Road" was closed, which caused backups along the State Highway 130 toll.

(More to follow)

