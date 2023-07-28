ugc_banner

'Active attacker' situation at Elon Musk's Tesla factory in Texas; workers evacuated

Texas, United StatesEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

The alert has been shared on Twitter by a journalist working with a local news site, KVUE. It reads: "There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details."  Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Amid rumours of a gunman, the workers have been ordered to evacuate. They have also received an email about an "active attacker," the message advises them to "take cover and stand by for further details"

Tesla factory in Austin, Texas, as per reports, is in the grip of an active shooter situation. Pictures circulating on the internet show workers standing outside the massive Tesla Giga Factory.

Amid rumours of a gunman, the workers have been ordered to evacuate. They have also received an email about an "active attacker," the message advises them to "take cover and stand by for further details."

The alert has been shared on Twitter by a journalist working with a local news site, KVUE. It reads: "There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details." 

Alert

As per the news outlet, police has arrived on the scene and instructed the workers to leave.

"Everyone needs to leave right now!"

×

Talking to the KVUE, Travis County Sheriff said that they are clearing the building and are yet to hear gunshots or anything that could substantiate reports of a shooter.

"In the process of clearing the building, not hearing any gunshots, no casualties, nothing to substantiate a shooter at this time."

The Mirror reports that around 5am local time, around the same time Tesla factory workers received the warning email, the road known as "Tesla Road" was closed, which caused backups along the State Highway 130 toll. 

(More to follow)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Niger state TV names new leader as General Abdourahamane Tchiani

France says Niger coup 'not final' as army chief declares support for insurrection

Typhoon Doksuri hits China, boat tragedy in Philippines kills 39

Topics