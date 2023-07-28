Putin says Russia 'carefully' examining African proposals to end Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (July 28) said Moscow is "carefully" examining proposals made by some African leaders to end the conflict in Ukraine amid reports of an intensive counteroffensive by Kyiv. On the second day of a Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg, Putin said: "We respect your initiatives and we are examining them carefully."

"Previous mediation initiatives were monopolised by so-called advanced democracies. Now Africa too is ready to help resolve problems that appear to be outside of its area of priorities," he said.

"The African continent is indeed becoming a new centre of power. Its political and economic role is growing exponentially. Everyone will have to take this reality into account. For example, let's look at the initiative by a number of African states on solving the Ukraine crisis, which is an acute problem, we are not shying away from reviewing it," Putin added.

Before Russia, an African group travelled to Ukraine and offered crisis mediation. They called for military de-escalation, security assurances for both parties and mutual acknowledgement of sovereignty.

The offer to mediate was rejected by Ukraine, saying it would freeze the conflict without ensuring that Russian troops leave Ukrainian soil. The Kremlin had also said earlier that the African proposals would be "very difficult to implement".

Russia's grain offer to African nations

Russia recently pulled out of an agreement that would have allowed Ukrainian grain exports over the Black Sea, causing worry among African nations.

But Putin stated at a Russia-Africa meeting that Russia was increasing food supplies to Africa, including free grain shipments announced the day before. The Russian president said that he was interested in developing military relations with the continent.

Putin also said Russia was prepared to supply some weapons to Africa for free to enhance security on the continent, and to work more closely with African law enforcement and intelligence services.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE