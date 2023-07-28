Won’t stop 2024 presidential campaign even if convicted: Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump has said that he would continue his 2024 presidential campaign even if he is sentenced and convicted in various charges against him.

Speaking with popular conservative radio host John Fredericks, the 77-year-old Republican frontrunner also responded to the latest charges filed against him in the classified documents case where the prosecutors have announced additional charges for alleged mishandling of security tapes,

"These were security tapes. We handed them over to them. ... I'm not even sure what they're saying," he said.

He added that he believed that he wasn't required to submit the security tapes from his Mar-a-Lago resort but did so anyway, Reuters news agency reported on Friday (July 28).

Additional charges against Trump

On Thursday (July 26), prosecutors pressed additional charges against Trump in the classified documents case, claiming that he asked his aide to delete the security camera footage sought by the investigators.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith filed three new criminal counts against Trump on Thursday, bringing the total to 40.

He also charged a maintenance worker at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, Carlos De Oliveira, with conspiracy to obstruct justice, accusing him of helping Trump to hide documents.

“They went after two fine employees yesterday, fine people," Trump said.

"They're trying to intimidate people so that people go out and make up lies about me. Because I did nothing wrong."

Donald Trump's trial in classified document case to be held in May 2024

Trump's aide in the dock

De Oliveira (40) has worked for the former president for nearly 20 years. He started as a car valet and rose through the ranks to become a property manager in January 2022.

De Oliveira is the second Trump employee to face federal criminal charges alongside the former president. Trump valet Walt Nauta was indicted in June.

During the course of the investigation, his phone was seized, but despite that, he has continued to work at Mar-a-Lago since the initial charges against Trump were filed.

Meanwhile, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung dubbed the charges as “a continued desperate and flailing attempt” to harass the former president and those around him.

It accuses the three men of endeavouring to “alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal” records at Mar-a-Lago to “impair” their use as evidence.

De Oliveira is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Miami federal court, whereas Trump and Nauta will also need to be re-arraigned on the new indictment, but their date hasn’t been fixed yet.

(With inputs from agencies)