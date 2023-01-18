Top 10 world news: Microsoft to fire 10,000 people, Ukraine's deadly chopper crash, and more

Microsoft said that it will fire up to 10,000 employees by the third fiscal of 2023. A helicopter crash near a kindergarten outside Kyiv has reportedly killed 18 people, including three children, the police said. Ukraine's interior minister, his deputy and another official were among those killed. In Afghanistan, the Taliban cut off hands of four men convicted of theft and flogged nine on charges of sodomy in front of spectators at a football stadium in Kandahar. Meanwhile, a number of Chinese suppliers of Apple Inc. received initial clearance by Indian government to expand in the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Joining the layoffs spree, US tech giant Microsoft Corp on Wednesday announced that it would cut 10,000 jobs by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The layoffs will result in a charge of $1.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, representing a negative impact of 12 cents on per share profit, it said.

A helicopter crash near a kindergarten outside Kyiv has reportedly killed 18 people, including three children, the police said. Ukraine's interior minister, his deputy and another official were among those killed. Twenty two people, including 10 children, have been hospitalised.

Unverified footage circulating on social media showed what appeared to be the charred remains of the aircraft. Debris from nearby buildings and a car crushed by large shards of metal can also be seen.

The Taliban cut off hands of four men convicted of theft and flogged nine on charges of sodomy in front of spectators at a football stadium in Kandahar.

According to Tolo News, the suspects were punished on Tuesday in Ahmad Shahi Stadium. Local authorities and Kandahar residents were in attendance when the lashing took place.

A number of Chinese suppliers of Apple Inc. received initial clearance by Indian government to expand in the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Chinese suppliers, however, will require to find local Indian joint venture partners as per manufacturing rules put in place by New Delhi. While India is reportedly approving multiple Chinese suppliers, many were rejected, the report said.

Canada has updated its alcohol consumption guidelines for the year 2023 and according to new guidelines, it should be Dry January all year round in the country as it is the only risk-free approach. According to the government-backed guidance, if you want to drink at all then two drinks maximum each week is deemed to be low-risk.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global oil demand is set to reach an all-time high in 2023 as the Chinese economy re-opens after ending its stringent zero-Covid policy. However, the Paris-based watchdog in its report published on Wednesday (January 18) also noted that the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions on Moscow imposed, as a result, could affect the supply.

The sheer weight of inflation that Britons are facing has been made clear by the latest figures. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that even as inflation reached double digits, wages are lagging far behind. As per a Daily Mail report, even though earnings have risen at near-record rates, in real terms wages have plummeted in the three months to November.

Alvin Chau- Macau's gambling kingpin- was on Wednesday (January 18) sentenced to 18 years in prison for running an illegal gambling empire. Chau, 48, the chairman of the Suncity Group, was responsible for pioneering the junket industry which brought high rollers from mainland China to Macau. He was the chairman (of the group) until December 2021, a month after his arrest. A report by the news agency AFP on Wednesday said that prosecutors charged Chau with 289 counts of fraud, money laundering and illegal gambling. Judge Lou Ieng Ha found the 48-year-old guilty of fraud, running a criminal syndicate and operating illegal bets. However, she acquitted him on the charge of money laundering.

Big ticket Indian wrestlers on Wednesday opened a can of worms into the workings of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik accused the federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Sharma of sexual harassment while Bajrang Punia alleged the office holders to be knee-deep in corruption.