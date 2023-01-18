Helicopter crashes near a kindergarten building outside Kyiv, casualties feared

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A reported helicopter crash near a kindergarten outside Kyiv has caused multiple casualties, the regional governor said Wednesday. The number of those dead isn't known yet and he said checks were being made to determine the same.

"In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building," the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram. "Children and employees were in the kindergarten ... there are casualties recorded."

Unverified videos shared on social media showed a burning building, and said an object resembling a helicopter or drone had crashed into a nursery building.

"We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

This is a developing story...

(With inputs from agencies)

