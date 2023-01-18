Indian wrestlers open 'can of worms' into the working of federation, allege sexual harassment and corruption

Big ticket Indian wrestlers on Wednesday opened a can of worms into the workings of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik accused the federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Sharma of sexual harassment while Bajrang Punia alleged the office holders to be knee-deep in corruption.

Phogat, a veteran of the sport told the media that 'national coaches' had been molesting female wrestlers over the years during the protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

“Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Sharma," said Phogat in a press conference.

"Some of the coaches appointed at national camps have been sexually harassing women Wrestlers for years. The WFI president is also involved in sexual harassment."

Phogat continued by saying, at least 20 girls whom she knew had been harassed.

"They told me their stories. I can't take their names now but I can definitely reveal the names if we get to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country."

“I have been trying to talk to the federation and make them understand my issues and those of other wrestlers for nearly 10 years. But nobody is even ready to listen," she added.

The women wrestlers received support from their male counterparts. Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said he and his fellow wrestlers will not compete internationally if Bhushan was not removed.

"We will not compete in any international competition until WFI President is removed."

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist added that players never received any money required to prepare and compete for the events.

“The president abuses us. Whatever player here has never got support from TATA sports. Private sponsors can only come from federation. Young players come and ask us where to go. Any player who asks is banned.“

After the protests by the players started receiving support on the online platforms, the WFI president reached the spot and questioned why nobody had raised these issues in the last 10 years.

"I came here as soon as I got to know the wrestlers are protesting. Is there anyone on record who can say the Federation has molested us?" said Singh.

If you had such issues with the federation, then why did nobody raise them for 10 years? Issues come up whenever rules are formed."

(With inputs from agencies)