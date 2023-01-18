Macau's gambling kingpin Alvin Chau sentenced to 18 years in prison

Alvin Chau- Macau's gambling kingpin- was on Wednesday (January 18) sentenced to 18 years in prison for running an illegal gambling empire. Chau, 48, the chairman of the Suncity Group, was responsible for pioneering the junket industry which brought high rollers from mainland China to Macau. He was the chairman (of the group) until December 2021, a month after his arrest. A report by the news agency AFP on Wednesday said that prosecutors charged Chau with 289 counts of fraud, money laundering and illegal gambling. Judge Lou Ieng Ha found the 48-year-old guilty of fraud, running a criminal syndicate and operating illegal bets. However, she acquitted him on the charge of money laundering.

In her ruling, Judge Ha said that under Chau's leadership, the Suncity Group conducted illegal gambling for unlawful gains for a long time, the report added. Apart from the prison sentence, Chau has also been ordered to pay $834 million to the Macau government and $275 million to five of the city's six casino operators -- MGM China, Wynn

Macau, Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment and SJM Holdings.

Chau's lawyers argued he did not operate any illegal gambling or commit money laundering, adding no one from the Suncity Group promoted gambling on the mainland.

Macau is the only Chinese city where citizens are allowed to gamble in casinos. A report by the news agency Reuters on Wednesday said that tax revenues from Macau's casinos account for over 80% of government income. The Suncity Group had been a major player in Macau until 2019, accounting for 25% of total gaming revenues, the report said citing industry executives.

Since Chau's arrest, Macau's junket industry has collapsed. The government still allows junkets to operate. However, they face far more scrutiny after a new legislation was approved last month that regulates their licensing and activities.

At present, junkets are only allowed to partner with a single casino, the report added. Meanwhile, another high-profile junket boss Levo Chan, a rival of Chau, is being prosecuted separately for fraud, money laundering and running a criminal syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies)

