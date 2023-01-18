Taliban cut off hands of four, publicly flog nine for theft in front of spectators  

The Taliban cut off hands of four men convicted of theft and flogged nine on charges of sodomy in front of spectators at a football stadium in Kandahar.

According to Tolo News, the suspects were punished on Tuesday in Ahmad Shahi Stadium. Local authorities and Kandahar residents were in attendance when the lashing took place.

The spokesman for the provincial governor, Haji Zaid, said that each convict was lashed for about 39 times.

Former policy advisor to the minister for Afghan resettlement and minister for refugees in the UK, Shabnam Nasimi, condemned the incident arguing that these people were punished without even getting a fair trial.

"The Taliban have reportedly cut off the hands of 4 people in a football stadium in Kandahar today, accused of theft, in front of spectators. People are being lashed, amputated & executed in Afghanistan, without fair trial and due process. This is a human rights violation," she tweeted.

Little sidestep to Afghanistan. For those who thought Taliban would be more "moderate" after their earlier promises.



Public performances of whipping are the order of the day. And people also happily sit in a stadium to watch it. pic.twitter.com/O0n8HdG0Ii — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 17, 2023 ×

Ever since storming back to power in August 2021, the Taliban have announced various medieval-era punishments against those who have committed crimes, despite making assurances that it will be more liberal compared to its previous rule.

During its previous rule between 1996 to 2001, the militant organisation used to punish in public, including floggings and executions at sports stadiums before crowds of spectators.

Recently in December, the Taliban announced that it would maintain law and order based on Sharia law.

Despite receiving widespread criticism, the Taliban vowed to defend the application of Islamic Sharia to criminal justice, saying it is key to promoting "peace and justice” in the country.