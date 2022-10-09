Top 10 world news: Massive fire at Pak mall, Putin to chair Russian security council meeting & more

Starting with Russia, President Vladimir Putin is reportedly getting ready to chair his Security Council meet on Monday. Meanwhile, in South Asia, A significant fire started on the third floor of the Islamabad Centaurus Mall on Sunday and is now spreading to other floors. In a bizarre episode, a man from UK was charged £35 million for 15 minute trip. In the realm of sport, Novak Djokovic claimed the 90th title of his career and the fourth of 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin to chair Russian Security Council meeting on Monday: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly getting ready to chair his Security Council meet on Monday (October 10). The development will take place at a time when Russian forces have suffered military losses in Ukraine in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive.

WATCH: Massive fire erupts at Centaurus mall in Pakistan’s Islamabad

A significant fire started on the third floor of the Islamabad Centaurus Mall on Sunday and is now spreading to other floors, including the residential flats situated on the upper section of the building.

Mahsa Amini protests: Iranian state TV hacked during live broadcast, anti-regime messages flashed

Iran’s state TV was hacked during a live broadcast with a message supporting the anti-government protesters, as the agitation intensifies and enters the fourth week.

WATCH | Uber blunder: UK man charged £35 million for 15 minute trip

In a first, five Hong Kong teenagers detained for three years under security law

Five teenagers from Hong Kong who were accused of urging an “armed revolution” have been ordered to send to a correctional facility for three years in a national security case.

In a bizarre mistake, Northeastern’s law school sends out 4,000 acceptance letters

More than 4,000 law students, both current and past, learned last week that they had been accepted to Northeastern University's law school. Later, the university claimed that the admission letters were mistakenly sent.

Harvey Weinstein back on trial, five years after #MeToo movement shook the world

Harvey Weinstein is facing trial in the city where he was once a towering presence at the Oscars, five years after the #MeToo movement erupted in response to women's claims about sexual assault and harassment by him.

Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Astana Open final to bag 90th career title

Novak Djokovic claimed the 90th title of his career and the fourth of 2022 with a dominant straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP final in Astana on Sunday.

WATCH | Sri Lanka's Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa pledges to support Wickremesinghe

China has been placed first in self-reliant defence production, while India has been ranked fourth among 12 countries in the Indo-Pacific, according to a study of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent research institute on global security.