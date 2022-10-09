In a bizarre incident, Northeastern’s law school sends out 4,000 acceptance letters by mistake

More than 4,000 prospective law students, both current and past, learned last week that they had been accepted to Northeastern University's law school. There was only one issue: the university claimed that the admission letters were mistakenly sent.

A "technical issue" caused the institution to send the "erroneous email" to 205 current candidates on Monday, according to a statement provided to CNN by Northeastern University.

3,930 applicants from the previous year, according to the institution, also received the incorrect email.

“Admissions decisions will not be finalized until later in the academic year,” the statement said.

The statement claims that the law school "immediately sent a clarifying email addressing the error." There is also individual contact to applicants who have concerns.

The School of Law sincerely regrets this unintentional error and is taking measures to make sure it won't occur again.

According to its website, Boston-based Northeastern University's law school has 234 students registered for the 2022 academic year. 3,877 students in all submitted admissions applications.

