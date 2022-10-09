Mahsa Amini death protest: Iranian state TV hacked during live broadcast with anti-regime message  

Iran’s state TV was hacked during a live broadcast with a message supporting the anti-government protesters, as the agitation enters the fourth week.

On Saturday, during its 9 pm show, a mask suddenly appeared on the screen, followed by an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames around him. The image contained a Farsi text “The Blood of Our Youths Is on Your Hands”.

After that, the photos of those who died during the protest, including Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl who died in the custody of Iranian morality police, were shown. Above those photos was the image of Khamenei with crosshairs centred on his forehead.

#BREAKING The Edalat-e Ali hacktivist group hacked the Iranian state TV's live news broadcast, displaying a photo of Khamenei with the verse "The Blood of Our Youths Is on Your Hands" along with photos of #MahsaAmini and three other girls killed in #IranProtests.

The group that hacked the state TV called itself "Adalat Ali", or Ali's Justice.

For several weeks, hundreds and thousands of protesters, especially women, have been on the streets to protest against the Khamenei regime and calling for a change with chants of “death to the dictator”.

Earlier in the day, several videos went viral on social media which purportedly showed female students at a university in Tehran chanting "get lost" during a visit by President Ebrahim Raisi.

On the same day, two people were killed in Sanandaj, including a man shot in his car after he sounded his horn in support of protesters.

Another video shared online also showed a woman shot in the neck lying unconscious on the ground in Mashhad. Rights groups have claimed that more than 150 people have been killed since the protests began on September 17 following the death of Amini, who was detained for not following the Islamic dress code.

The family alleged blamed the morality police for her death.

