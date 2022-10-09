WATCH: Massive fire erupts at Centaurus mall in Pakistan’s Islamabad

A significant fire started on the third floor of the Islamabad Centaurus Mall on Sunday and is now spreading to other floors, including the residential flats situated on the upper section of the building, as reported by The Express Tribune.

As per reports, no casualties have been reported. The report said that fire engines also flocked to the scene of the incident to douse the flames.

Praying for no loss of life at Centaurus Mall and that everyone is safe. Hope Islamabad city has high rise fire fighting equipment and SAR equipped helicopter in the event of higher floor evacuations. Building vertical cities requires this kind of equipment. Prayers for everyone. pic.twitter.com/QntPu2SMZZ — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 9, 2022 ×

The fire is rapidly spreading from the third to the first floor of the building, as well as the upper portions of the structure where residential apartments are located, according to the Pakistani media, which also claimed that the delay in the arrival of rescue teams has increased the intensity of the fire.

Also read | Moody's downgrades Pakistan's economic outlook to negative, gives 'C rating' after seven years

According to The Express Tribune, the fire started in the Monal restaurant and has since spread to the entire food court.

While the fire engines attempt to put out the fire, officials are evacuating the mall to prevent any injuries or casualties.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: