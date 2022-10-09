Israel-Palestine: 1 dead, 2 injured in a 'severe' attack in Jerusalem, manhunt for assailant ongoing

On Saturday multiple incidents in and around the occupied West Banks resulted in fatalities. An Israeli female soldier was fatally shot at Shuafat checkpoint at the entrance to a Palestinian refugee camp on Jerusalem's outskirts near the West Bank. Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens in the West Bank city of Jenin in a separate incident.

As per Israeli police, a shooter opened fire at Israeli forces, while the female soldier was killed, another person a bodyguard was severely injured. Forces are now hunting for the assailants.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the shooting as a "severe" attack and the force said it had deployed a helicopter and special forces as part of the manhunt for the shooter.

AFP reports quoting Israeli emergency medical services Magen David Adom (MADA) that a third person whose nationality is yet to be specified was also hit by shrapnel.

In the other incident, Israeli military while on an operation to arrest an Islamic Jihad militant group gunman fired at Palestinians who allegedly shot at and threw explosives at them reports Reuters. As per the Palestinian Health Ministry, this clash resulted in the death of two teens aged 16 and 18, while another 11 people were injured.

As Israel prepares for elections on November 1, the most recent of the near-daily incursions into Jenin, a militant bastion, has highlighted the tumultuous security situation in the West Bank.

Tor Wennesland, the UN envoy for the Middle East, expressed alarm over the violence and urged restraint.

Around 80 Palestinians, including militants and civilians, have been slain in the West Bank's recent spike in violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

