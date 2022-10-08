Two Palestinian teens shot dead in another Israeli West Bank operation

Following the shooting deaths of two Palestinian teens by Israeli troops on Saturday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian leadership issued a warning that such military action would result in "a point of no return" in the region.

Two residents in Jenin were killed by occupation (Israeli) gunshots, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, while Israeli forces arrested a person in the volatile northern city.

One day after two further Palestinian youths were slain by Israeli troops elsewhere on the land, the West Bank was the scene of the most recent violence, which left eleven other people injured.

Israel's military claimed that on Saturday, forces went into Jenin to apprehend a 25-year-old Palestinian who they claimed belonged to the Islamic Jihad militant group and was suspected of firing at soldiers.

"During the activity, dozens of Palestinians hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at IDF (Israeli army) soldiers and shots were fired at them. The soldiers responded with live fire towards the armed suspects," an army statement said.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the deceased as Ahmad Daraghmeh, 16, and Mahmoud as Sous, 18. The youngsters were lauded by Islamic Jihad as "its martyrs."

In recent months, Israeli soldiers have conducted numerous, frequently lethal operations in Jenin and other areas of the West Bank, frequently targeting Palestinian terrorists.

Numerous Palestinians, both combatants and civilians, have died.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist, was shot and killed in May while documenting an Israeli operation in Jenin.

(with inputs from agencies)

