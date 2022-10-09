Russian President Vladimir Putin to chair Security Council meeting on Monday: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly getting ready to chair his Security Council meet on Monday (October 10). The development will take place at a time when Russian forces have suffered military losses in Ukraine in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive.

As quoted by AFP, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made an announcement about this.

"Tomorrow the president has a planned meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year. After sustained gains in first few months of the war, Russian forces have had to retreat. The Ukranian forces have been able to recapture thousands of square kilometres of territory, including some that Russia had declared would remain Russia 'forever'.

Announcement about Putin chairing the meeting has been made just a day after an explosion rocked a key bridge connecting Russia and Russian-annexed Crimea. The explosion caused some portion of the Kerch bridge to collapse.

Kerch bridge is an important bridge as it transports troops and military material to Crimea. This in turn helps Russian military operations in southern Ukraine.

The bridge has a symbolic value as well as it was inaugurated by President Putin himself.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE