Harvey Weinstein back on trial, five years after #MeToo movement shook the world

Harvey Weinstein is facing trial in the city where he was once a towering presence at the Oscars, five years after the #MeToo movement erupted in response to women's claims about sexual assault and harassment by him.

The 70-year-old former movie magnate is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, but he is also accused of a number of other crimes, some of which, according to the prosecution, took place during an important Oscar week in Los Angeles. Monday marks the start of jury selection for an eight-week trial.

Five women, who will testify as Jane Does in court, filed complaints with charges of four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault by Weinstein. He entered a not-guilty plea.

In order to demonstrate jurors that Weinstein had a history of committing such crimes, four more women will be permitted to testify about sexual assaults that occurred but did not result in charges.

Beginning in the 1990s, Weinstein pioneered the use of extensive and forceful marketing to promote Academy Award nominations through the business Miramax, which he co-founded with his brother. He achieved unheard-of success, helping movies like "The Artist" and "Shakespeare in Love" win best picture awards and ranking among the most men ever acknowledged in Oscar victory speeches.

Even though it is a follow-up case and Weinstein is already serving a lengthy sentence, the Los Angeles trial is expected to be much less dramatic than the New York procedures.

The downtown LA courthouse where the trial is being held has little foot traffic and no grand entrance. As he did in Manhattan, Weinstein won't be seen by any media horde or demonstrators outside since he will be led directly from jail into the courthouse after changing from his prison garb into a suit and into a narrow passageway where no cameras are allowed that could film him.

The small courthouse will only admit twelve reporters each day, compared to several dozen in New York. Two sketch artists will be permitted.

As the fifth anniversary of the #MeToo movement approaches, several trials with connections to the movement have started or are about to start, including Kevin Spacey's civil sexual assault case in New York and the rape trial of "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, which is taking place right next door to Weinstein's.

