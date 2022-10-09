Dwayne Johnson won't run for 2024 US presidential run: It's off the table

Putting a full stop to rumours and speculations, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently clarified that he is not planning to run for president anytime soon. For now, his focus and priority lie in being a good father to his kids and spending quality time with them.

Speaking to Tracy Smith on CBS Sunday Morning, Johnson said, "It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table." He continued, "I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives."

"I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s…Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I wanna be is daddy," the actor concluded.

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

Since 2017, Johnson, on several occasions, has expressed interest in running for US president. The 'Black Adam' star, in a conversation with Vanity Fair in 2021, had claimed that he has hired people to conduct "research and analysis" and see what running for president looks like. However, he came to the conclusion that he doesn't know 'the first thing about politics.'

On the movie front, Johnson will feature next in 'Black Adam', which is a spin-off from 'Shazam!' and the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film is releasing in India on October 20, a day earlier than its global release.