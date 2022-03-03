Top 10 world news: Macron speaks to Putin, Trump says Taiwan will be next, and more

Lavrov went ahead and compared the United States to Napoleon and Hitler, saying: "In their time, both Napoleon and Hitler set themselves the task of subjugating Europe. Now the Americans have subdued it". Also, despite unexpectedly ferocious resistance, the first major Ukrainian city fell to Russian forces as they take the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine. It was confirmed on Thursday (March 3).

Live | Ukraine war: Macron speaks to Putin; Kyiv officials prepare for Russia talks

Lavrov went ahead and compared the United States to Napoleon and Hitler, saying: "In their time, both Napoleon and Hitler set themselves the task of subjugating Europe. Now the Americans have subdued it."

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Is this Vladimir Putin's next massive plan?

Despite unexpectedly ferocious resistance, the first major Ukrainian city fell to Russian forces as they take the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine. It was confirmed on Thursday (March 3).

Destruction of infrastructure that threatens us will be completed: Lavrov on Ukraine war

Amid war of words between Russia and the United States over Ukraine, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the "idea of a nuclear war" is not "in the heads of Russians".

Now, France targets superyacht linked to Russia's Rosneft chief

After reports claimed a Russian billionaire's luxury yacht was seized by German authorities, reports said French officials have immobilised a yacht owned by a company linked to Russia's Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin amid sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russians.

Germany planning to increase weapons deliveries to war-torn Ukraine: Report

Germany is planning to increase its weapons deliveries to Ukraine by sending 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles, a government source revealed while speaking to AFP. The source further said that the government "approved further support for Ukraine."

NFT of the Ukrainian flag sold for $6.75 million in an effort to raise funds

In a bid to raise funds for people in war-torn Ukraine, an NFT of the Ukrainian flag was sold for $6.75 million. The sale was organised by UkraineDAO.

This is how Covid could reverse all the progress made towards gender equality

The ongoing pandemic possess a serious threat of reversing all the progress which has been made towards gender equality.

The return of aliens? Blast in Southampton leaves people puzzled, watch video here

A mysterious loud blast rocked Southampton on Monday shows a video that has surfaced on social media

Ukraine conflict: 18 more flights scheduled in next 24 hours to bring Indians back, says MEA

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that 18 more flights were scheduled in next 24 hours which will bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

'Just watch, Taiwan is going to be next’: Trump warns as Russia-Ukraine war rages on

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, former US president Donald Trump has claimed that Taiwan might be the next potential target, suggesting that the present conflict in Europe might give enough fodder for China to launch an attack.