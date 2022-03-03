The return of aliens? Blast in Southampton leaves people puzzled, watch video here

A mysterious loud blast rocked Southampton on Monday shows a video that has surfaced on social media. In the video, flickers of light and smoke can be seen forming up in the sky. As per British transport police, the blast took place due to an electrical failure, after a bunch of teenagers tossed a scooter over the railway tracks.

"St Denys train station... No idea why, honestly thought the aliens had returned for Fallon Carrington...," read the caption of the video.

The video footage shows the sky turning into vibrant blue and orange. As per local media reports, an eyewitness referred to the incident as the return of aliens.

Also read | After burn hazard, Fitbit recalls 1.7 million 'Ionic' smartwatches

While speaking to BBC, a resident said, "It sounded like a bomb had gone off."

St Denys train station... No idea why, honestly thought the aliens had returned for Fallon Carrington... #southampton #stdenys pic.twitter.com/bVGyZw7Oh1 — Anthony Weldon (@Antlv426) February 28, 2022 ×

"Aliens have returned," wrote a person on Twitter.

"Felt my heart stop a moment when my whole window went white! Wonder what caused it," wrote another person.

While speaking to Daily Echo, a student said, "It was bright white and orange, and a plume of smoke - it's hard to describe as it was so bright. We could see the colours of the grass and it looked like daytime!"

Due to the incident, the railway services were disrupted.

(With inputs from agencies)