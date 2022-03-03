NFT of the Ukrainian flag sold for $6.75 million in an effort to raise funds

In a bid to raise funds for people in war-torn Ukraine, an NFT of the Ukrainian flag was sold for $6.75 million. The sale was organised by UkraineDAO.

The winning bid was placed on behalf of a pool of 3,271 donors through a service called PartyBid.

Launched a few days ago, UkraineDAO is a crowdfunding effort. It is led by the Russian art collective Pussy riot and NFT studio trippy labs.

The organisation aims to support war-hit Ukraine, which is currently battling Russia.

🇺🇦 2250 ETH / $6.75M USD CONTRIBUTED TO THE UKRAINIAN FLAG NFT 🇺🇦



Thank you to all who supported our project 🙏



Next steps: POAP for all those who donated to partybid, work with Come Back Alive on safely transferring funds



You may still donate ETH directly to ukrainedao.eth pic.twitter.com/GsQBLzHIVK — UkraineDAO (@Ukraine_DAO) March 2, 2022 ×

“This project has been organised by Pussy Riot, Trippy Labs, PleasrDAO, CXIP, and many Ukrainian humanitarian activists working tirelessly on the ground and generously consulting with us to assure we have a safe place to direct our donations that will help those who need it the most,” says the website of UkraineDAO.

Meanwhile, despite unexpectedly ferocious resistance, the first major Ukrainian city fell to Russian forces as they take the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Igor Kolykhayev, who is the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, on Wednesday, said Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building.

Kolykhayev urged Russian soldiers not to shoot at civilians and publicly called on civilians to walk through the streets only in daylight and in ones and twos. "We do not have the Armed Forces in the city, only civilians and people who want to LIVE here!" he said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)