Germany planning to increase weapons deliveries to war-torn Ukraine: Report

Germany is planning to increase its weapons deliveries to Ukraine by sending 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles, a government source revealed while speaking to AFP. The source further said that the government "approved further support for Ukraine."

This involves the delivery of STRELA-type anti-aircraft missiles of Soviet manufacture. These were previously used by the army of communist east Germany.

The government has also approved the delivery of German-made arms to Ukraine from third countries. This includes 400 anti-tank rocket launchers sent by the Netherlands.

Germany had earlier accused Russia of endangering Europe's security with demands that recall the Cold War.

The recent development came in when Germany reversed its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones. Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that the Russian invasion is a "turning point in history" and it has compelled Germany to rethink its priorities.

Also read | Live | 9000 Russian troops killed till date: Ukraine Defence Ministry

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Moscow needed to show "serious steps towards de-escalation".

"With an unprecedented deployment of troops on the border with Ukraine and Cold War demands, Russia is challenging fundamental principles of the European peace order," Baerbock said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on March 2, a week after the invasion began, Russia grabbed control of its first city in Ukraine. A senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times that Kherson is now under Russian control after the city was surrounded earlier in the day.

In an interview with The Times, Igor Kolykhaev, the mayor of the 300,000-person city, stated that the city was surrounded and that the Ukrainian army was not present.

"I made no promises to them. I just have nothing to promise. I am only interested in the normal life of our city! I just asked not to shoot people. We don't have Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city, only civilians and people who want to LIVE here! " Kolykhaev said.

(With inputs from agencies)