Russia-Ukraine conflict: Is this Vladimir Putin's next massive plan?

Despite unexpectedly ferocious resistance, the first major Ukrainian city fell to Russian forces as they take the Black Sea port of Kherson in southern Ukraine. It was confirmed on Thursday (March 3).

Igor Kolykhayev, who is the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, on Wednesday (March 2), said Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building.

Kolykhayev urged Russian soldiers not to shoot at civilians and publicly called on civilians to walk through the streets only in daylight and in ones and twos. "We do not have the Armed Forces in the city, only civilians and people who want to LIVE here!" he said in a statement.

But what's next?

On February 25, Reuters reported citing military analysts and former officials that Russia's invasion of Ukraine looks designed to take Kyiv and create a land corridor south to the Black Sea, splitting the country into two.

In the latest analysis by The Telegraph, Russian President Vladimir Putin's move suggested that he is set to 'cut Ukraine in two' as Russian troops gain vital bridgehead to attack Kyiv.

The advancement means that Russian armed forces can cross the River Dnieper, which cuts Ukraine in two and head westwards and northwards to attack Kyiv from a second direction.

The southern port city of Mariupol, which is an industrial port on the Sea of Azov, becomes vital now because Russia will need to control if it is to open a land route from the city of Odesa with the occupied territory of the Crimean peninsula.

Mariupol is in the way of the Russian leader controlling the coastline from Crimea to the Donbas. City's mayor, Vadym Boichenko, said: "Their [Russia] mission is to destroy us. We cannot even take the wounded from the streets, from houses and apartments today, since the shelling does not stop."

The reports have mentioned that the Russian forces pound and encircle the strategic port city of Mariupol, which is without water or electricity.

The Russian forces relentlessly launched rocket artillery fire on Mariupol. The authorities said as quoted by the media outlet that they were trying to make the city unlivable by targeting civilian infrastructure and homes. Officials said it amounted to "real genocide".

The media outlet has also uncovered evidence of what appeared to be fresh war crimes committed by Russia.

